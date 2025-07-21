Tributes have been paid to a “hugely talented and charismatic” ice hockey player who died in what is thought to be a fall from an Ibiza Rocks Hotel balcony.

Described as “hugely talented and charismatic”, 19-year-old Gary Kelly, who played for the Dundee Stars, died on Monday (July 21). His death comes after another Scottish tourist, 26-year-old Evan Thomson, fell to his death on the premises in July.

Mr Kelly’s team paid tribute to the player on the club website. A statement reads: “We send our thoughts and condolences to Gary’s family, partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken to hear this tragic news. Gary was hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him.

“His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed. We respect and support the family’s request for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

In light of the deaths of Mr Kelly and Mr Thomson, the Ibiza Rocks Hotel said: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations. The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.”

Tributes have also poured in from other UK ice hockey teams as the news of the player’s death spread across social media. A statement on X from Glasgow Clan said: “The Glasgow Clan would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Gary Kelly.

“This is truly heartbreaking news. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident during this incredibly difficult time.”

Another from the Whitley Warriors, for whom he played for briefly, said: “Whitley Warriors are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of former Warrior Gary Kelly, aged just 19. Gary iced for Warriors on only a few occasions in the 2023-24 season but was a popular player in the dressing room despite the shortness of his time at Whitley.”

One from the Sheffield Steelers said: “The Sheffield Steelers are devastated to learn of the passing of Gary Kelly. We send our thoughts and condolences to all that knew him during this difficult time.”