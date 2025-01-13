Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The death of a woman found at a Cornwall home last week has been treated as suspicious.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a home on Churchtown Road, Illogan at around 6.55am on Friday, January 10, where a woman in her 60s was found dead inside the property.

Shortly after, officers were alerted to concerns for the welfare of a man in his 50s near a bridge on the A30. The man fell from the bridge and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have confirmed that the man and woman were known to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to a home on Churchtown Road, Illogan at around 6.55am on January 10, where a woman in her 60s was found dead inside the property. | Google

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: “We continue to support the families of the people who have died at what is a terribly sad time. Both the man and the woman, who have yet to be formally identified, were known to each other and we are not looking at anyone else in connection with the deaths.

“Our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The woman’s death is being treated as suspicious and we will continue with our enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”