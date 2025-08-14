Thousands of social media users have complained of no internet connection on TikTok as the social media app suffers a global outage.

People from across the world flagged reports of the outage from about 7am, according to the website DownDetector. It is affecting users in the UK.

UK reports spiked just before 9am with some 1,646 complaints of outage issues. People in Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Singapore and Latvia have also reported issues, to name just a few.

According to website Downdetector, the most reported problems on TikTok are with the app. An estimated 88 per cent complained about issues with the app.

Some nine per cent said there were problems with the feed and three per cent with the comments. The ‘Something went wrong’ sign is showing for users indicating no internet connection on the app,

One user on X wrote: “WHAT IS HAPPENING ON MY TIKTOK APP. MY INTERNET CONNECTION IS DOING OKAY”. Another user added: “Ok but why is my Tiktok app saying no internet connection when every other app on my phone works“.

There is no confirmed reason as to why the app is down right now. However, a post from TikTok Support on X (formerly Twitter) states: “The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!”.