Shoppers were forced to evacuate Westfield shopping centre in east London yesterday evening.

The Stratford City site was evacuated as plumes of black smoke billowed up above it, with 70 firefighters sent to the scene and 15 cars catching fire. The centre will be open as usual today from 12pm until 6pm.

But the car park where fire broke out remains closed. In a statement on their Instagram stories, a spokesperson for the shopping centre said: field said: “We thank our customers for their patience last night with disruptions caused to their visit.

“The centre is open today for business as usual, but for safety reasons Car Park C will remain closed for further assessment and we ask customers to instead use Car Park A and B which are operating as normal. For guests needing to collect cars from Car Park C today we are facilitating access where possible, however a number of cars are within the cordon zone and not immediately accessible.

“Please email [email protected] with your car registration details and specific location of your car if known and we will get back to you as soon as possible today to advise next steps on collecting your car.” The brigade was first called at 4.05pm and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) also rushed to the scene in Montfichet Road in Stratford.

Ten fire engines, around 70 firefighters, were sent including crews from Stratford, Poplar, Leytonstone and surrounding fire stations. Firefighters had a 32-metre turntable ladder to help them tackle the blaze which was brought under control by 5.54pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.