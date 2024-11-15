Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV during a desperate search for a missing boy last seen "walking into woods".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Gibbons, 16, was last seen in the Kent village of Cuxton on Saturday (9 November). The teen then headed in the direction of Cuxton Woods before vanishing.

Police have combed through CCTV footage - and now know James walked into an alleyway at 12.52pm. James is described as being around 5ft11 with brown hair and braces on his teeth. He has a scar on the right-hand side of the back of his head which is similar in shape to a question mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James is believed to have been wearing brown tracksuit bottoms, black socks, black trainers and a grey Hollister hooded pullover. Underneath he wore a white shirt with a light brown and blue chequered pattern.

Police have released CCTV during a desperate search for a missing boy last seen "walking into woods". (Photo: Kent Police) | Kent Police

Chief Inspector Garry Cook said: "We are continuing our search for James and have a number of specialist teams on the ground. We are also using expertise from partner agencies and volunteers from Kent Search and Rescue.

"Officers now know James walked along the alleyway towards Cuxton Woods and we are now seeking more sightings. I’d like to once again urge residents with private CCTV and drivers with dashcam to check for footage that may show him after 1pm on Saturday November 9.”

He added: "Our searches have included rural and wooded areas around the village. We are asking dog walkers, hikers and horse riders to continue looking out for James.

"Anyone who sees anything they think may be relevant is urged to call us urgently." People with information should call cops on 999, quoting reference 09-1043.