Legendary broadcaster John Stapleton has died at the age of 79, his agent has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The journalist and presenter died in hospital on morning of Sunday, September 21. His agent Jackie Gill said in a statement: “John had Parkinson’s disease which was complicated by pneumonia. His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning.”

John was best known for his works as a reporter and presenter of ITV breakfast show throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s on programmes such as TV-am, GMTV, Daybreak, and Good Morning Britain. He also enjoyed successful stints at the BBC, fronting shows such as Watchdog and Breakfast Time, and serving as a correspondent on Panorama and Newsnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After departing ITV in 2015, he continued to work in radio, newspapers, and often served as a pundit on BBC news programmes.

In October 2024, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. After revealing his diagnosis, John told Good Morning Britain: “There’s no point in being miserable… It won’t ever change. I mean, Parkinson’s is here with me now for the rest of my life. Best I can do is try and control it and take the advice of all the experts.”

Legendary BBC and ITV journalist and broadcaster John Stapleton has died at the age of 79. | Getty Images

Who was John Stapleton married to - did they have children?

John married Lynn Faulds Wood in 1977 after the pair met while the then-teacher was working as a barmaid at a pub in Richmond in 1971. Scottish-born Lynn then ventured into the world of journalism in the late 1970s, picking up writing gigs at the Daily Mail and The Sun.

In the early 1980s, John and Lynn formed part of the TV-am presenting team, with Lynn serving as the show’s ‘Consumer Champion’, while John served as a main reporter and presenter. The husband-and-wife pair would go on to present BBC’s Watchdog together from 1986 until 1993, helping to make the show prime time smash for the broadcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remained married for 43 years and lived in St Margaret’s throughout their marriage. They were together up until Lynn died from a stroke aged 72 in 2020.

They had one child together, Nick, who was born in 1987. Nick is a documentary producer and is best-known to BBC viewers as being part of the Scam Interceptors team on BBC One.