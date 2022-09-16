The King and Queen Consort will attend a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral, an event at the Senedd and meet members of the public at Cardiff Castle

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff today, in his first official visit as King.

The royal couple will attend a memorial service at Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral, an event at the Welsh Senedd and meet members of the public at Cardiff Castle.

This is the final leg of the King’s UK mourning tour, which has seen him visit Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Train services throughout the city are predicted to be busy, with road closures expected to cause traffic delays.

Cardiff Council has advised anyone travelling into the city to “plan your journey in advance” and “leave plenty of time”.

So, when will the King be in Wales and what disruption can you expect? Here’s everything you need to know.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in Cardiff for the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in 2021 (Pic: Getty Images)

When will the King arrive in Wales?

The exact time that the King will arrive in Wales has not been announced.

All we know is that the King and Camilla, Queen Consort will attend a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral on Friday morning.

What is the schedule?

The King and Queen Consort will be attending three engagements whilst in Cardiff.

Their first will be a memorial service held in honour of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral, which will be led by the Dean.

The First Minister of Wales will give a reading and the Bishop of Llandaff and interfaith leaders will lead prayers.

After the service is over, the royal couple will meet with school children and members of the public on Llandaff Green.

The King and Queen Consort will then travel to the Senedd where they will be given a Motion of Condolence from the Llywydd and First Minister. They will then process into the Siambr, (the Senedd’s debating chamber), accompanied by the First Minister and party leaders.

Their third and final engagement will take place at Cardiff Castle, where the King and Queen Consort will meet with Welsh politicians and members of interfaith communities.

Afterwards, they will meet with members of the public in the Castle grounds, before travelling back to London.

Where can I see the King?

Crowds are expected to line the streets in Cardiff for a chance to see the King’s procession.

The King and Queen Consort are expected to stop and speak with members of the public during engagements outside Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle.

Up to 2,000 members of the public will be allowed into the Cardiff Castle grounds, with admission on a first come, first served basis.

There have been very long queues, with people queuing since 3 am.

Cardiff Council gave advice for those wishing to attend the event.

They said: “Our advice is to plan ahead, dress for the weather, bring plenty of water, prepare for long periods of standing, expect crowds and watch out for those around you and with you.”

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort meet members of the public in Belfast on 13 September, 2022 (Pic: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Are there road closures?

Some roads in Cardiff city centre will be closed for the King’s visit on Friday (16 September) from 6am until 6pm.

The royal couple will be visiting three locations including Llandaff Cathedral, the Welsh Senedd and Cardiff Castle.

Cardiff Council are urging members of the public who wish to travel into the city to plan ahead and leave their cars at home.

If the crowds exceed expectations, a further four roads could be closed.

Here is a full list of Cardiff city centre road closures:

Kingsway from North Road to Duke Street

Duke Street throughout its length

Castle Street throughout its length

Wood Street between Westgate Street and St Mary Street

St Mary Street from Custom House Street to High Street

High Street throughout its length.

Wood Street

Westgate Street

Cowbridge Road East between Westgate Street and Cathedral Road but access will be maintained.

Four roads which could close due to crowds:

Lloyd George Avenue throughout its length

Herbert Street between Lloyd George Avenue and Callaghan Square

Callaghan Square from Dumballs Road to Bute Street

Full length of St Mary Street until Callaghan Square.

Additional roads will also close around Sophia Gardens and Llandaff Cathedral.

Here is the full list of Sophia Gardens road closures:

Sophia Close – service users must use the pay & display car park accessed via Cowbridge Road East

Limetree Avenue

Here is the full list of road closures for Llandaff Cathedral:

High Street

Heol Fair

Cathedral Green

Roads closed for Llandaff Cathedral will not reopen until Saturday (17 September), with access restricted.

If crowds are bigger than expected the following roads will also be closed:

Cardiff Road from the junction with Llantrisant Road to the junction with Western Avenue

Fairwater Road to the junction with Pwllmelin Road (access maintained)

Here is the full list of road closures for Cardiff Bay:

Harbour Drive

Britannia Quay

Members of the public wishing to travel to see the King, have been advised to use public transport as there is no dedicated parking available for the event.

Will there be train delays?

Transport for Wales (TfW) have stated that services into Cardiff are “expected to be busy”.

In a statement on Cardiff Council’s website, they have recommended those wishing to travel to Llandaff Cathedral from Cardiff Central train station to use a local bus service.