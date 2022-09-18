Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday

King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty

The King has issued a message of thanks to the nation on the eve of the Queen’s state funeral.

Charles said he wanted, “as we all prepare to say our last farewell”, to offer his gratitude to “all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief”.

He said he and the Queen Consort were “deeply touched” by the many messages they had received from around the world, and “moved beyond measure” by those who turned out to pay their respects throughout the UK to “my dear mother”.

Here is all you need to know:

What did the King say?

Charles said, in the written message issued by Buckingham Palace: “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.”

Charles will lead the nation in mourning for its longest reigning monarch on Monday as Westminster Abbey stages a spectacular state funeral for Elizabeth II.

Two thousand people including foreign royals, world leaders, presidents and prime ministers will flock to the gothic church for a day of pageantry, military processions and solemnity in honour of the late Queen.

King’s statement comes after minute silence

At 8pm, the country observed a minute’s silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

Big Ben tolled to start the beginning of the national moment of reflection and the bell will be struck once more at 8.01pm as it ends.

A two-minute silence will take place at 11.55pm on Monday at the end of the Queen’s funeral.

Camilla also paid a special televised tribute to the late monarch, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”

In pre-recorded words on the BBC, she will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II was a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.

She added: “I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there.”

There was also be a service of reflection near Falkirk, Scotland at 7.30pm.