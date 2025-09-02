A man protesting about freedom in Iran has scaled the King’s Cross clock tower while holding a dog.

The activist, wearing a black T-shirt with the slogan “no to war”, has unfurled a banner featuring the words “Freedom for Iran” and “Iran belongs to its people”. He performed the stunt on Tuesday morning while holding a dog which was spotted with him at the top of the station structure.

British Transport Police officers have closed a section of the plaza outside the world-famous station, while London Fire Brigade officers have been winched up on an extended ladder in a bid to end the incident. The man is believed to have reached the top of the clock tower at just after 8am, to start a stand-off which has so far lasted for more than two hours.

He was seen shouting down to the crowds below, before speaking animatedly to the LFB officers on the raised ladder. At times he was stood up, with the dog held under his left arm, and has now sat down, while continuing to speak and gesture.

The front entrance to the rail lines and Tube station at King’s Cross is currently blocked off, but the unfolding incident does not appear to be affecting services. British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to King’s Cross railway station at around 8am today (2 September) following reports of a person in a precarious position.

“The incident is ongoing and officers are in attendance alongside other emergency services, working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”