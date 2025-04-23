Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has tragically died after a jet ski ride wet horribly wrong in a harbour in the UK.

The tragedy unfolded around 4pm on Tuesday, April 22, when emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a jet ski in Shetland, Scotland. While enjoying a jet ski ride they pair got into difficulty and crashed into a pier in the Lerwick Harbour in Gremista.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Lerwick lifeboat, coastguard rescue helicopter, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service, and Police Scotland all descended upon the scene. Police have now confirmed the heartbreaking news that an 18 year old man was declared dead at the location, and his family has been informed. A

17 year old boy is currently receiving medical attention in hospital. Investigations are underway as Police Scotland probes into the details of the incident, reports the Daily Record.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland reported: "Around 4pm on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, we were called to a report of a jet ski crashing into a pier at Gremista, Shetland. Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is aware. A 17-year-old male youth has been taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

An RNLI representative also commented on the response: "Lerwick lifeboat was tasked shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, April 22, to a multi-agency incident at Catch Pier in Lerwick. The RNLI lifeboat supported Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team, a coastguard rescue helicopter, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland."