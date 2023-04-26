The event organisers have confirmed 45-year-old Steve Shanks from Nottinghamshire was taken ill on Sunday (23 April) and passed away as he travelled home

A man has died shortly after completing the London Marathon in under three hours, organisers of the event have confirmed.

Steve Shanks, 45, from Bingham, Nottinghamshire, died suddenly while travelling home on Sunday (23 April).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Shanks was a keen runner who had completed the the 26.2-mile (42.1km) race in two hours, 53 minutes and 26 seconds before being taken ill and passing away as he travelled home.

Tributes have been paid to the experienced runner, whose cause of death has not yet been shared.

Event organisers have issued a statement sending condolences to his family and friends.

London Marathon runner, 45, dies on way home after finishing race. (Photo: GoFundMe)

A London Marathon spokesperson said they were "deeply saddened" to hear of Mr Shanks’s death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Shanks represented the Holme Pierrepont Running Club, racing on the track and also competing in the civil service championships.

In a tribute posted on its website , Holme Pierrepont Running Club said: "Steve had won many club championships over all distances.

"He competed in races all over Europe and was a keen parkrun tourist. His talents were not limited to road running. He represented the club in cross country and won a club fell running championship in 2008.

"He will be hugely missed and we offer our heartfelt condolences to our friend, his wife Jess.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fundraising page , raising money for a multiple sclerosis charity, has been set up in Shanks’s memory as it “was a cause close to his heart because a number of his close friends have MS”.

On the page it says Mr Shanks “was more than just a runner he was a musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music.”.