Outgoing UK National Lottery operator Camelot has revealed falling sales of tickets and instant win games as it flagged signs that players had "tightened their belts" in the face of soaring living costs.

A ticket-holder has won £1 million in Saturday’s National Lottery draw, although no player scooped the top prize.

The Lotto jackpot will roll over to an estimated £5 million for Wednesday’s (28 September) draw after no-one matched all six main numbers. However, one person matched five of the six main numbers and the bonus ball, winning the next biggest prize of £1 million. The £1,750 prize was won by 53 ticket-holders who matched five of the six numbers.

It comes after one ticket-holder scooped the £171M jackpot in the EuroMillions draw on Friday (23 September). Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if your numbers watch the winning set.

Here is all you need to know:

What are the winning numbers from Saturday’s draw?

The winning Lotto numbers were 14, 15, 18, 22, 39 and 50 – and the bonus number was 51. Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

No player matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but two tickets matched four numbers to claim £13,000. The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 08, 29, 30, 37 – and the Thunderball is 07. No-one took the top prize of £500,000, but three people secured the next biggest sum of £5,000 after matching five numbers.

How can you claim your prize?

If you have purchased your ticket online, here is how to claim your lottery prize:

Up to and including £500

Prizes will be paid directly into your National Lottery account shortly after the draw and the winnings can either be transferred into your bank account or used to fund future ticket purchases.

Over £500 up to £30,000

You will need to confirm during the claim period (180 days from the date of the draw) that the prize should be transferred into your bank account via the debit card registered to your online account.

Over £30,000 up to £50,000

These prizes can be claimed by calling the National Lottery Customer Care Team on 0333 234 44 33 to arrange payment of your winnings.

Please have your ticket or play number and account details to hand.

Over £50,000

You will need to contact the National Lottery Customer Care Team on 0333 234 44 33 to claim your prize.

A National Lottery representative will arrange for you to receive your prize in person at an agreed location such as your home or a Regional Lottery Centre.

If you bought your ticket from an authorised retailer:

Up to £100

Prizes can be claimed from any official lottery retailer.

Over £100 up to £500

Can be claimed from any authorised retailer provided that they have sufficient funds available and that your ticket has not yet been validated.

If your ticket has already been validated then you must return to the retailer who originally validated your ticket or claim your prize at a National Lottery affiliated Post Office.

Over £500 up to £50,000

Can be claimed either at a National Lottery affiliated Post Office or by sending your winning ticket and completed claim form (for prizes over £500 only) by post to:

The National Lottery

Accounts Dept

PO BOX 287

Watford

WD18 9TT

Claim forms are available from some retailers or by contacting the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50.

Over £50,000

You must first contact the National Lottery and arrange for your prize to be awarded at an agreed location such as your home or Regional Lottery Centre.