A driver has died following an early morning crash on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Police were called to the scene after receiving a reports that a car was travelling the wrong way down the motorway carriageway northbound. The force then received reports shortly after that the blue Jaguar X-Type had been involved in a collision with a HGV.

The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene. The HGV driver was left uninjured. Leicestershire Police said that a report had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the fact that the deceased had recent police contact.

Road closures were in place in both directions throughout the morning. Both the northbound and the southbound lanes have since been released.

Detective Constable Charlotte Wright, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the Jaguar prior to the collision or the collision itself. If you have any information, which may include any dashcam footage, please get in touch with us.”