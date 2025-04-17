Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after a man was discovered dead close to the M60 motorway.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a man being found unconscious on a nearby field on Monday morning at around10.45am. Officers rushed to the scene and located the man on land between Prestwich Heys Football Club and Parrenthorn Road. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, reports Manchester Evening News. A police cordon and forensics were spotted at the scene on Monday afternoon.

A GMP spokesperson said: "At around 10.45am yesterday morning (Monday, April 14 2025), we were called to reports of an unconscious male on Sandgate Road in Whitefield, Bury. Officers attended and sadly found a body in nearby open ground.

“Enquiries into the man’s death are ongoing." Police are continuing to carry out enquiries in connection with the tragedy. The circumstances surrounding the man's death are yet to be confirmed.