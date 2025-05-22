Today marks the eighth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing - a terrorist attack which claimed 22 lives and injured more than 1,000 people.

Salman Abedi was also killed when he detonated an explosive device in the Manchester Arena towards the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Abedi, who was helped by his brother Hashem Abedi, claimed to be an Islamist protesting at the plight of children in Syria during the war there, after US intervention. It was the most deadly act of terrorism and first suicide bombing in the UK since the London bombings on July 7, 2005.

Today, a minute’s silence will be held at Manchester’s Victoria Station at midday and at 10.32pm, the exact time of the attack.

Manchester Lord Mayor Carmaine Grimshaw and council leader Bev Craig will lay floral tributes to the victims "on behalf of the city" at the Glade of Light memorial near Manchester Cathedral, the city council said.

The names of those killed are also set to be read out at services at the cathedral - the first service was at 9am, and there are others at 1.10pm and 5.30pm.

22 people were killed and hundreds were injured in a suicide attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017 | Peter Byrne/ PA

Cllr Craig said: “The 22 May 2017 attack was one of the darkest days in Manchester’s history but its aftermath also showed the city’s remarkable solidarity and Mancunians’ refusal to give in to those who would seek to divide us.

“We will never forget those who were lost that day, their loved ones, those who were injured and everyone who was affected. We remember them throughout the year but each anniversary is especially poignant.”

Ariana Grande has previously posted tributes on anniversary days. In 2021 she wrote: “I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

At time of writing she had not posted anything yet this year.