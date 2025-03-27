A fire alarm forced hundreds at Manchester Piccadilly train station to evacuate.

All services were suspended at the city's busiest train station, which has caused delays of up to 30 minutes to some services, with train operators warning that some trains may be cancelled or revised in the coming hours. Avanti West Coast, Northern Rail, Cross Country, Transpenning Express and East Midlands Railway services were all affected by the incident. Lines have since reopened.

National Rail has confirmed that all lines have now reopened following an earlier incident at Manchester Piccadilly station. A post on the Transpennine Express website adds: "Following the emergency services dealing with an incident at Manchester Piccadilly all lines have now reopened."

According to the Avanti West Coast website, there are delays on a number of other services in the North West this afternoon. There are also delays to services between Wilmslow, Cheshire and Stockport, Greater Manchester, as well as between Lancaster and Penrith North Lakes, where signalling faults have resulted in trains travelling at slower speeds across the region.

National Rail has warned customers that some services might be cancelled or revised in the coming hours. A post on the company's website reads: "Due to the fire alarm sounding at a station earlier today at Manchester Piccadilly all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from this station may be delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 12:30.

One user wrote on X: "Does anyone know what’s happening at Manchester Piccadilly station? We’ve been evacuated from all trains?" Another said: "Just arrived at piccadilly station to all hell breaking loose and everyone running around like headless chickens."