Middlesbrough baby death: Police say it is 'unexplained'

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago

Police are investigating after the death of a baby.

Officers were called to a house in Middlesbrough yesterday, and the death is being treated as “unexplained”. Detectives have taken up the case.

Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased child at this sad and difficult time.”

