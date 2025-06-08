Middlesbrough baby death: Police say it is 'unexplained'
Police are investigating after the death of a baby.
Officers were called to a house in Middlesbrough yesterday, and the death is being treated as “unexplained”. Detectives have taken up the case.
Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased child at this sad and difficult time.”
