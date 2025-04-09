Morrisons stores closing: Major UK supermarket to shut 17 stores in days - full list of affected sites and closing dates
The announcement comes after the store revealed last month that they would be closing a number of convenience stores, cafés and in-store counters, including many of the stores' hot food, meat and fish counters. The closures will see the retailer shut down 52 in-store cafés , 18 Market Kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores and 35 meat and fish counters as part of new store changes.
Of the 17 convenience store closures, all but the Haxby Morrisons Daily store will close on 16 April. Haxby Morrisons Daily will then follow, closing on 14 May.
Morrisons closures will also include 13 of the store’s florists and four of its pharmacies. These closures come after the retailer claimed that these services cost more to run than they gained from customer spending.
Rami Baitiéh, Chief Executive of Morrisons, previously called the closures a "necessary" part of the stores plans to "renew and reinvigorate Morrisons". Morrisons also claim the changes result from the government’s recent hike in employers’ National Insurance, as well as the rise in minimum wage from April.
Full list of Morrisons Daily stores closing
- Moorland Road, Bath - April 16
- 51 Sidwell Street, Exeter - April 16
- Strand Parade, Goring-By-Sea - April 16
- Lowestoft Road, Gorleston - April 16
- Queslett Road, Great Barr - April 16
- 3-5 Old Town, Peebles - April 16
- Waterloo Estate, Poole - April 16
- The Cornmarket, Romsey - April 16
- Featherbed Lane, Selsdon - April 16
- 214 Hutton Road, Shenfield - April 16
- Lainshaw Street, Stewarton - April 16
- Higham Lane Estate, Tonbridge - April 16
- Oakfield Road, Whickham - April 16
- Westfield Road, Woking - April 16
- 40 Peach Street, Wokingham - April 16
- Queensway, Worle - April 16
- 19 The Village, Haxby - May 14
