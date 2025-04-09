Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrisons will shut more than a dozen of its shops in just a few days' time, the supermarket has confirmed.

The announcement comes after the store revealed last month that they would be closing a number of convenience stores, cafés and in-store counters, including many of the stores' hot food, meat and fish counters. The closures will see the retailer shut down 52 in-store cafés , 18 Market Kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores and 35 meat and fish counters as part of new store changes.

Of the 17 convenience store closures, all but the Haxby Morrisons Daily store will close on 16 April. Haxby Morrisons Daily will then follow, closing on 14 May.

Morrisons closures will also include 13 of the store’s florists and four of its pharmacies. These closures come after the retailer claimed that these services cost more to run than they gained from customer spending.

Morrisons has reported that sales jumped to £4 billion in its most recent quarter. (Photo: Ian West/PA Wire) | Ian West/PA Wire

Rami Baitiéh, Chief Executive of Morrisons, previously called the closures a "necessary" part of the stores plans to "renew and reinvigorate Morrisons". Morrisons also claim the changes result from the government’s recent hike in employers’ National Insurance, as well as the rise in minimum wage from April.

Full list of Morrisons Daily stores closing

Moorland Road, Bath - April 16

51 Sidwell Street, Exeter - April 16

Strand Parade, Goring-By-Sea - April 16

Lowestoft Road, Gorleston - April 16

Queslett Road, Great Barr - April 16

3-5 Old Town, Peebles - April 16

Waterloo Estate, Poole - April 16

The Cornmarket, Romsey - April 16

Featherbed Lane, Selsdon - April 16

214 Hutton Road, Shenfield - April 16

Lainshaw Street, Stewarton - April 16

Higham Lane Estate, Tonbridge - April 16

Oakfield Road, Whickham - April 16

Westfield Road, Woking - April 16

40 Peach Street, Wokingham - April 16

Queensway, Worle - April 16

19 The Village, Haxby - May 14