Mum, 20, who had 'so many future plans' for her 'little family' dies 'unexpectedly' just four months after giving birth
Eleana tragically passed away on 11 December “unexpectedly” according to her family who have set up a GoFundMe page. The family wrote that she “fell asleep for the final time just two weeks before celebrating her first Christmas as a family and just three weeks before her 21st birthday.”
The post added: “Eleana was a devoted partner to Freddie, mother to Ellijah (aged only four months) big sister and daughter. Eleana was a lovely lively outgoing person who had a zest for life and so many plans for her future with her little family.
“We are hoping to raise funds so that some of these plans can still be put into action and to keep Eleana’s memory alive. Ellijah will never know his mum properly but our hope is that with your support Freddie can carry out some of Eleana’s dreams and aspirations.”
The family has a target to raise £5,000 and currently over £4,000 has been donated. The family added: “We appreciate times are hard for a lot of people so ask that if you are not personally able to give just to say a prayer that others who can will.”
The GoFundMe page has been shared on Facebook with one user commenting: “I’m not sure who this person is, all their story, but it seems very sad and too young with such a young baby”. A work colleague of Eleana’s partner Freddie posted on Facebook: “Please anyone who can donate, please do so. A work colleague's worst nightmare has just happened and him and his little boy need everyone's help”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.