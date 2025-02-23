A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the chest inside a Primark shop in Nottingham city centre.

The Primark has been cordoned off after the boy was stabbed in front of horrified shoppers. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was attacked "in full view" of shoppers before the suspect fled towards Old Market Square.

Nottinghamshire Police believe there was an altercation outside the Long Row shop between a group of young people before the stabbing happened. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Detectives are now urging witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

Detective Inspector Paul Shortt said: “This was an appalling act of violence carried out in full view of members of the public. A team of detectives is now working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.

“To this end they want to hear from anyone who saw or heard any part of what happened. No matter how significant you think your information may be, we want to hear from you without delay.”

People who were in the area at the time told Nottinghamshire Live that a violent "skirmish" had happened in the upper floor of the clothing store. Another person nearby said: “Apparently there was some sort of skirmish up there. We didn’t see it but we were just saying how unsettling it is.”

Primark remains closed this afternoon (Sunday 23 February) as police continue to investigate. The entrances off Long Row and Clumber Street are both taped off.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting incident 241 of 23 February 2025. Information can also be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers.