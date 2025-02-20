Two women have died after being stabbed in a shop in Czech Republic. (Photo: NW) | NW

Two people have died after a knife attack in a shop in the Czech Republic, officials have said. Police said they detained a suspect who stabbed the two women in a store in the city of Hradec Kralove, some 62 miles (100km) east of Prague.

The incident occurred this morning (Thursday 20 February). Officers originally said the pair were injured, one of them seriously, but later said the two female victims had died. They were not identified.

Police said the suspect, a 16-year-old Czech national, was detained by officers about 10 minutes after the attack less than a mile (about one 1km) from the site. The force added that they found a knife nearby.

Officers said the situation was under control and there was no danger to the public. No other details were immediately available.