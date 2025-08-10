More than 460 people have been arrested for supporting banned group Palestine Action.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further five people were detained for assaulting police officers after protesters gathered in central London. Hundreds attended Saturday’s demonstration in Parliament Square, organised by Defend Our Juries, with the Metropolitan Police warning it would arrest anyone expressing support for Palestine Action.

In an update posted on X on Saturday evening, Scotland Yard said 466 people had been arrested for supporting the group as of 9pm. A further eight arrests were made for other offences, including five for assaults on officers. None were seriously injured, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met earlier said the detained protesters were taken to prisoner processing points in the Westminster area, and those whose details could be confirmed were bailed, with conditions not to attend any further protest in support of Palestine Action. Those whose details were refused, or could not be verified, were taken to custody suites across London.

More than 460 people have been arrested for supporting banned group Palestine Action. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire) | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Charity Amnesty International described the mass arrests under UK terrorism law as “deeply concerning”. The crowd, sat on the grass inside Parliament Square, could be seen writing “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” on white placards at 1pm, with the vast majority remaining silent.

Several demonstrators carrying placards that read “Palestine Action terrorises Britain while Hamas hides in hospitals, schools and mosques”, briefly walked along the crowd before being led away by police officers. Other clusters of protesters who were not holding placards gathered around the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela statues in the square singing pro-Palestinian chants.

Officers were holding individual demonstrators sat on the edge of the grass before escorting them through swelling crowds to police vans parked on the edge of the square. A separate group of officers attended a protester lying next to the fenced-off Emmeline Pankhurst statue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They later began arresting protesters sat in the middle of Parliament Square. The officers lifted the protesters – some sitting and some lying flat – off the ground before escorting them away. Onlookers applauded the protesters and shouted “Shame on you” at the police making arrests.

Protesters who were still sat in the middle of Parliament Square stood up together at 2pm and held their placards in the air. One person was also arrested at a separate Palestine Coalition march, which set off from Russell Square heading to Whitehall via Aldwych and the Strand.

The arrest was “for a placard showing support for Palestine Action”, Scotland Yard said. A woman wearing a Palestine Action T-shirt was arrested at an anti-racism protest in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

Videos shared online show her being told by police officers she was being arrested on suspicion of “possessing an article, namely a sign or T-shirt, that indicates support for Palestine Action”. Membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison under the Terrorism Act 2000.