Several London parks that are popular with the public are closed due to “severe wind gusts”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Royal Parks has posted on its website today (Saturday 4 October) stating that several parks are closed due to Storm Amy. It says: “Due to severe wind gusts caused by Storm Amy, all of the Royal Parks, plus Brompton Cemetery and Victoria Tower Gardens will be closed on Saturday 4 October.

“This closure includes all park roads and cycleways, cafés and kiosks, Parks Sports venues, the Serpentine Lido and Boating Lake, and the Royal Parks Shop. This closure is in line with our Tree Safety Policy and Emergency Plan relating to high winds.

“All parks will be subject to a delay to usual opening times on Sunday 5 October, following a safety inspection. Updates will be issued via our website and social media channels.

“The safety of visitors and staff is our top priority. We’re sorry for any inconvenience that these closures may cause.”

The eight royal parks are listed below.

Hyde Park: Known for major events, gardens, and a lake for boating.

The Green Park: A space located between Buckingham Palace and Green Park Station.

Richmond Park: The largest Royal Park, featuring ancient trees, woodlands, and a large herd of deer.

Greenwich Park: Offers stunning views of the London skyline from the top of the hill.

St. James's Park: The oldest Royal Park, it's home to pelicans and is surrounded by royal palaces like Buckingham Palace.

Bushy Park: Features the historic Upper Lodge Water Gardens and free-roaming deer.

Kensington Gardens: Includes children's playgrounds and is home to Kensington Palace.

The Regent's Park & Primrose Hill: A large park with a wetland area, gardens, and sports facilities, offering fantastic city views from Primrose Hill.