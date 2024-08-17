A patient has died after falling off the roof of one of the biggest hospitals in Wales. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Police had been called to reports that a patient had made their way onto the roof of Swansea's Morriston Hospital. Officers were called at 11.44pm and a specialist negotiator was deployed and was engaging with the patient.

The patient was a 58-year-old man from Port Talbot, WalesOnline reports. A statement from South Wales Police said: "We received a report that a patient at Morriston Hospital had made his way onto the roof of the building. Unfortunately, shortly after 3.20am the man jumped from the roof suffering fatal injuries."

It added that enquiries are on-going to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The South Wales Policee statement added: "The force has since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is usual in such matters."

WalesOnline has approached Swansea Bay University Health Board for a comment.