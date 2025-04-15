Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of Pontins holiday parks has been charged with corporate manslaughter after a grandmother died after a ceiling collapse at a resort.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen people were injured at Pontins Brean Sands in Somerset when a section of ducting fell in February 2019. Wendy Jones, 68, was one of those hurt and died in hospital six months later.

Pontins' parent company, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd, will appear in court next month charged with corporate manslaughter. Stephen Bennison, 58, of Farington, Lancashire, has been charged with failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the incident, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said around 40m of structural ducting and ceiling sections collapsed, exposing live damaged electrics. The charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) follow a joint investigation by Avon and Somerset Police and Somerset Council.

Pontins in Camber. Picture: Eddie Mitchell | Eddie Mitchell

Detective Superintendent Roger Doxsey, senior investigating officer, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of Wendy Jones. We have updated them of the CPS' charging decisions. This has been a complex investigation and we're grateful for the support of Somerset Council and other partners to reach this stage.

"We would like to remind the public that every defendant in the UK is permitted to a fair trial. No commentary, materials or details should be published that could prejudice this court process while proceedings are ongoing."