Porthcawl's much-loved fair, Coney Beach Amusement Park, has now closed after being open for more than a century. (Photo: Coney Beach Porthcawl/Facebook) | Coney Beach Porthcawl/Facebook

On Saturday, the sun will finally set on Porthcawl's much-loved fair, Coney Beach Amusement Park. When it opened in 1918, George V was monarch and the country was in the final days of World War I.

Since then, it has been a fixture for many in south Wales, some who first visited as children and would go on to return with their own grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The fair that has dominated this town for 100 years will make way for a 1,100-home housing development with the amusement park starting to be torn down next year.

The owners announced the closure in July. In a Facebook post, the owners shared the "heavy-hearted" news, stating, "this season at Coney Beach will be our last."

They described the closure as "the end of an era," reflecting on how their family and other showmen had contributed to making Porthcawl a vibrant seaside destination for over a hundred years. They said: "Bringing fun, laughter and fond memories to so many," the post read, expressing gratitude for being part of generations of families' lives.

"We will miss it greatly and while we are sad to see our time here come to an end we are forever grateful to have had the opportunity to have been part of so many generations of families lives, young and old. Thank you for sharing our love of ‘all the fun of the fair’ and the legacy that Coney Beach leaves."