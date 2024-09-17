Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “beloved” tourist attraction in a popular seaside town in Wales is closing down for good.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attraction in Porthcawl will disappear from the seafront entirely after “struggling to recruit the necessary drivers”. Lucie Land Train, which carried passengers along the coastline, is being retired by its owners, the homelessness charity Emmaus South Wales said.

The land train, which launched in 2021, took passengers from Coney Beach to Rest Bay with stops along the journey including Porthcawl Marina, the Promenade, Rest Bay and the town centre, as well as the fairground which is set to close in the next two years and become part of a mixed-use development. WalesOnline reports that it was named after one of Emmaus' founders Lucie Coutaz, and carried up to 68 passengers on its four-mile, 45-minute journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the train itself has now been sold to St Fagans National Museum of History near Cardiff. The charity had previously appealed for drivers on a part-time seasonal contract, but despite an "extensive search" could not find a candidate with the required category D driving licence.

Del Jones, chief executive of Emmaus South Wales, posted on Facebook: "It is with a heavy heart that we have bid a fond farewell to Lucie Land Train, our beloved train that carried passengers along Porthcawl promenade. Unfortunately, we were left with no other choice after struggling to recruit the necessary drivers. Lucie was a beloved part of the Porthcawl coastline, bringing joy to both locals and tourists.

“While we will miss her presence dearly, we are comforted knowing she will have a new home with a fellow Welsh organisation. Ultimately, we had to make a sensible financial decision in the best interests of the charity, ensuring we continue to focus our resources on supporting those in need."