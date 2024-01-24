Storm Jocelyn: RNLI rescue teams launch major search in Porthcawl after reports of person in water
HM Coastguard said RNLI rescue teams have launched a major search following reports of a person in the water off Porthcawl in Wales
The coastguard has launched a search following reports of a person in the water off Porthcawl, in Wales. Alarms were raised at around 5.55pm last night (Tuesday 23 January) and coastguard rescue teams were sent from Porthcawl, Port Talbot, and Llantwit Major.
HM Coastguard said rescue teams from Porthcawl, Port Talbot, Llantwit Major and Llansteffan, together with an HM Coastguard helicopter from St Athan, were joined in the search by the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats from Mumbles and Barry Dock.
The RNLI launched lifeboats from Mumbles just before 7pm and Barry Dock at around 10pm. The search was suspended in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 24 January). The coastguard said a decision on further action would be made at first light.
Porthcawl is a seaside town on the south coast of Wales, approximately 25 miles west of Cardiff. The incident comes as Storm Jocelyn hits the UK bringing 97mph winds and more travel chaos.
The Met Office warned the storm could have even more impact and cause more disruption than the preceding Storm Isha. Amber and yellow warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.
Several flights have been cancelled and trains suspended due to the storm. Jocelyn arrived shortly after Storm Isha left two people dead and one seriously injured.
Commuters are also being asked to avoid road travel this morning as several routes were closed. RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "With so much heavy rainfall and debris on the roads, driving conditions will be very challenging, especially across northern parts of the country where the weather is at its worst. Visibility will be severely reduced due to the spray from lorries and other large vehicles, and the amount of water on the roads will increase stopping distances. We urge drivers to consider postponing their journeys in these areas if at all possible.”
