A man has died kitesurfing at a popular UK beach after he hit a moored yacht.

The man, in his 70s, was blown out of the water and hit a moored yacht during strong winds. A second person is being treated by paramedics after the accident in Portland Harbour, Dorset.

It's a popular sport for kite and windsurfers but winds reached 35mph on Tuesday afternoon. The coastguard scrambled to the scene at 1.35pm, but the man was sadly pronounced dead after being brought to the jetty.

A Weymouth Lifeboat spokesperson said: “A yacht anchored in the harbour having reported a kite surfer in difficulty to the Coastguard." The man was brought to the jetty where first aid was administered by the harbour staff and RNLI ILB crew.

A man has died kitesurfing at a popular UK beach after he hit a moored yacht. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

But a doctor on scene tragically pronounced him dead. A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “We received a report at 1.52pm on Tuesday 15 July 2025 raising concern for the welfare of two men in the water in the area of Portland Harbour.

“Emergency services attended and very sadly one of the men, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family has been informed.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time. The second person has been left in the care of the ambulance service.”