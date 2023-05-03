The special postboxes are based in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Royal Mail has unveiled four specially decorated postboxes across the UK in honour of King Charles’ coronation.

The boxes are based in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with one in Westminster, central London, one in Edinburgh, one in Cardiff and one in the village of Hillsborough in Northern Ireland.

The boxes have been painted red, white and blue, and each display the coronation’s official emblem. The Westminster postbox sits close to Westminster Abbey where the coronation will take place on Saturday (6 May).

The Royal Mail post box on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to celebrate King Charles III coronation (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith/Royal Mail/PA Wire)

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation of Charles III is going to be a huge historic moment for the UK and one that will be celebrated with a weekend packed with different ways for people to get involved.

“Our postboxes are recognised the world over as an iconic symbol of Britain and these four iconic unique coronation postboxes will leave a lasting royal legacy in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Royal Hillsborough.”

Royal Mail is also commemorating the coronation with four new stamps. The set is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson, and includes one depicting the St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A post box in Westminster London decorated to mark King Charles III coronation (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The other three stamps are Diversity and Community, The Commonwealth, and Sustainability and Biodiversity, in honour of the multi-faith and biodiversity causes that Charles has made his life’s work.

Charles has spent decades campaigning over climate change and the environment, is known for his commitment to promoting multi-faith tolerance, and is Head of the Commonwealth.

The postal company is also applying for a special postmark to be stamped on letters in honour of the royal occasion. It will read: “Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla 6 May 2023”, and run from April 28 until May 10.

This is only the third time in history that Royal Mail has issued stamps to mark a coronation. The previous two occasions were for King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The Royal Mail of post box in Cardiff (Photo: Tom Wren/Royal Mail/PA Wire)

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “The coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla is a momentous occasion and one that will be celebrated across the UK.

“We are proud to mark such a historic event and to offer our warmest congratulations to the King and Queen.”

The stamps are available to view, ahead of general release at the Postal Museum in London from 28 April as part of the exhibition: The King’s Stamp – The Postal Museum, and can be pre-ordered via the Royal Mail website and at Post Offices.