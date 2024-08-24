Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A starving but heavily pregnant Bengal cat found in Greater Manchester with a serious skin condition has been nursed back to health - and now needs her forever home.

The RSPCA has been caring for the pedigree cat - a rare breed often sold for thousands of pounds - for nearly a year, after she was brought into a Rochdale vet practice by a member of the public last September. She was emaciated, anaemic, and riddled with fleas, the animal welfare charity said, with painful open wounds and fur loss.

The young cat, named Felicity after a vet who treated her by her rescuers, was also heavily pregnant at the time. The team from Wendy Lane Vets who treated her was so worried that one of them took her home overnight. But her condition stabilised, and she was transferred into the care of the RSPCA’s Rochdale & District Branch - soon giving birth to three healthy kittens.

Felicity was unfortunately not microchipped - now a legal requirement for cats once they reach 20 weeks old - so the RSPCA were unable to find out whether she had an owner.

Felicity was suffering a skin condition which left her with open sores when found (Photo: NationalWorld/RSPCA)

Once her kittens were weaned, vets started investigating the cause of her skin condition and trialling different treatments. In January, she moved in with RSPCA fosterer Elizabeth Corfield, who kept working with them to find a solution.

“Felicity was found in a terrible state, she had large patches of missing fur and she was covered in sores, infested with fleas and severely underweight. She then gave birth to three kittens so she became a mum on top of everything she was already going through,” Ms Corfield said.

“It's been an emotional rollercoaster and then some, not knowing if we could even get her to a point where she could be rehomed.” But after months of perseverance, they were able to find medication and food that worked.

Felicity's skin has recovered well with special care (Photo: RSPCA)

“Her skin and coat are just beautiful now - she looks like a different cat. She’s been so tolerant of all the vet visits, tests, food trials and medications, I've never met a cat who is more resilient and deserving of happiness than Felicity,” she continued. “We’ve poured absolutely everything into getting her back to good health, it's been exhausting, but it will be all worthwhile if we can find her a wonderful new home.”

The RSPCA are now trying to find Felicity, thought to be around two years old, a new home. The youngster has many of the typical Bengal traits, the charity says - being chatty, playful, intelligent, and a natural climber. She’s also extremely affectionate and adores a fuss, “especially when she’s in her bed where she will purr loudly”.

Felicity is, however, on a combination of hypoallergenic food and medication for her skin she will need to stay on this indefinitely. Her new owners will need to be prepared to work closely with their vet to find the lowest effective dose for her.

Because of her medication, she also can’t go outside, so will require a spacious indoor home and access to either a catio, or a safe, contained garden with suitable pet fencing - which can be discussed further with potential adopters.

Felicity can live with children aged eight and above but not cats, although a cat-friendly dog may be a possibility. The RSPCA would prefer an experienced Bengal owner who understands the needs of her breed.

Anyone who meets the rehoming criteria and is interested in giving Felicity the new home she deserves can email [email protected], call 0161 480 4754 or complete an online application form.