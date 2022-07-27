The player smashed into a table full of lager leaving teammates in hysterics

A rugby player taking part in a beer slide challenge had an epic fail and crashed, with the video showing him sending all of the pints on a table flying.

The player from Blaina RFC in Wales smashed into a table full of lager after sliding on a water slide mat and arriving on his belly.

The video showing the challenge has been popular among amateur rugby clubs in Wales.

It shows players downing booze after using a water slide mat.

How did teammates respond to the player’s crash?

But one player smashed into the table - spilling all his team mates’ beer.

Luke Rees, 25, captain of Blaina said: “Everyone just went nuts, they didn’t know whether to be angry or to burst out laughing, he took a bit of roasting for it.

“It brought everyone together a bit more.”

He added: “It was a special moment that meant we left Saturday in arms together.”

Why are rugby clubs in Wales doing this challenge?

Luke Rees explained how rugby clubs in South Wales like to have fun and make real connections, and this challenge is a way of doing that.

He said: “A big part of being a rugby club in South Wales is having fun and making real connections, that was our aim for Saturday, just to bring the old and new players together.

“This definitely brought us closer.”