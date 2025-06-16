Skydiving accident: Family pay tribute to mum-of-four Belinda Taylor killed after her and instructor plummeted to ground in Devon
Belinda Taylor was killed instantly along with her instructor when they plummeted 15,000ft to the ground at an airfield in Devon on Friday. Her partner Scott Armstrong bought the skydive as a thank you present for his “adrenaline junkie” girlfriend.
He told the Mirror how he saw the tragedy unfold and later found the 48-year-old’s body in a field at Dunkeswell Airfield. Scott told The Mirror: “Belinda was my absolute world. She was so kind and giving and would do anything for anyone. My nine-year-old son recently came to live with us and she welcomed him with open arms and was brilliant. As a thank you present I decided to buy her the tandem skydive. She was absolutely buzzing about it.
"I was using binoculars and saw them all jump and noticed that one chute hadn’t opened. I was freaking out. They disappeared from view. I jumped in my car with my lad and raced across the fields.
“I found Belinda and the instructor lying there, still together, both clearly dead. It was a horrific sight. I miss her so much. I’m so lost without her. She meant the world to all of us and we’ll never forget her.”
Belinda, from Totnes, had three adult sons and a teenage daughter and was also a grandmother-of-two. Her eldest son Connor Bowles said: “She was a selfless woman who wanted only the best for others and especially her loved ones. She will be deeply missed and will leave an everlasting impression on all those she has met in life.” Authorities are investigating the cause of the tragic accident.