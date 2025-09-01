A fire erupted at Southport Pier yesterday evening (Sunday 31 August) - a popular seaside tourist attraction.

Images circulating on social media show fire crews attending the site last night with the blaze seemingly located around halfway down the pier. Images show a huge blaze with firefighters trying to contain it.

As of this morning the blaze is now under control. Southport Pier Pavilion, an information and advertisement page for the tourist attraction, posted on Facebook: “The security team have received the fire handover paperwork from the fire brigade and it wasn’t caused by any persons but an electrical fault with the wiring running underneath the pier”.

The fire service is yet to confirm the nature of the blaze.

One user commented on the post: “Absolutely awful. Hope everyone ok”. Another added: “Absolutely devastating”.

The extent of the damage is not known at the moment. The fire service is yet to issue a statement.