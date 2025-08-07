Former 'Fat Families' TV host Steve Miller has announced that he will be attending Tommy Robinson’s rally in September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Miller wrote on X today (Thursday 7 August) saying: “Dear @TRobinsonNewEra I used to steer clear of these kind of things. However…. Given the dreadful worrying state of the U.K. I now seriously believe ordinary people like myself have no choice but to support this event.

“So b*****ks, I’m going.” Tommy Robinson has called on his supporters to join him at a ‘Free Speech Festival’ in London on 13 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy previously said about the rally: “Be part of history! On Sept 13, Urban Scoop hosts the UK’s largest Free Speech Festival in London, powering the Uniting The Kingdom movement Family-friendly, unmissable — bring a friend & stand for freedom.

“Every patriot is invited to take part in the biggest patriotic free speech rally to hit the earth. Our freedoms are slowly being eradicated, freedom of speech taking huge hits, we will not surrender it!”.

Users have been responded to Mr Miller’s announcement of his attendance. The majority have welcomed his decision to attend with one user saying “good on you mate”.

The 42-year-old far-right activist is currently released on bail after he was arrested at Luton Airport over an alleged assault at St Pancras station in central London. Footage on social media appeared to show Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, walking back and forth next to a man lying motionless on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police (BTP) said he has been released on police bail until 2 September while enquiries continue. He was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken into custody after arriving in the UK on a flight from Faro in Portugal.