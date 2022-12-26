Opening hours will vary across many supermarkets in the UK - but most will be open for certain times over New Year’s Day

Supermarkets will be open on reduced hours over the New Year period (Images: Getty)

In the period between Christmas and New Year it’s common for shops and supermarkets to either close or adjust their opening hours to accommodate for the holiday season.

While Christmas Day may be behind us for another year, it is more than likely that many of us will quickly nip to the shop at some point to stock up on household goods. With many events coming up such as New Years Eve and New Year’s Day, it’s important to be aware of the operating hours of supermarkets across the country so that you can be fully prepared for the party season.

With that in mind we have taken a look at every major supermarket across the country and looked at their opening and closing times in the build up to the New Year.

Morrisons

On the Morrisons website it states that they will have the following opening hours in the majority of their stores.

Friday 30 December : 7am - 10pm

: 7am - 10pm Saturday 31 December : 7am - 10pm

: 7am - 10pm Sunday 1 January : 10am - 4pm

: 10am - 4pm Monday 2 January - 7am - 8pm

These hours can vary in different stores throughout the country so it is important to keep tabs on these through the Morrisons store finder tool if you are planning to go.

Aldi

Aldi will be open at the following times over the New Year. These opening times can vary depending on location and you can check the opening hours of your store through the Aldi store finder tool.

Friday 30 December : 8am - 8pm

: 8am - 8pm Saturday 31 December : 8am - 6pm

: 8am - 6pm Sunday 1 January : Closed

: Closed Monday 2 January: 8am - 8pm

Tesco

The opening times of your nearest Tesco is likely to vary depending on if it is a larger Tesco store or an Express outlet. Here are the opening times for the larger stores in the majority of the areas in the UK. These can vary depending on your area and you can check opening hours on the Tesco store finder tool.

Friday 30 January : 6am - midnight

: 6am - midnight Saturday 31 January : 6am - 6pm

: 6am - 6pm Sunday 1 January : 10am - 4pm

: 10am - 4pm Monday 2 January: 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s will operate at reduced hours in the build-up to New Year’s Day with the majority of stores closing at 7pm. Here are the opening times to the majority of Sainsbury’s stores. You can check your store’s opening hours through the Sainsbury’s website.

Friday 30 January : 7am -10pm

: 7am -10pm Saturday 31 January : 7am -7pm

: 7am -7pm Sunday 1 January : 10am - 4pm

: 10am - 4pm Monday 2 January: 8am - 8pm

Lidl

The budget supermarket chain will be closed on New Year’s Day across the majority of its UK stores and will be open at the following hours.

Friday 30 January : 8am - 10pm

: 8am - 10pm Saturday 31 January : 8am - 7pm

: 8am - 7pm Sunday 1 January : Closed

: Closed Monday 2 January: 8am - 8pm

These times can vary depending on your location and you can track the opening hours of your local store using the Lidl store finder tool.

Asda

Asda will keep the majority of its stores open on New Year’s Day but will operate at reduced hours in many places across the UK. Here are the opening hours for most UK stores.

Friday 30 January : Open 24 hours

: Open 24 hours Saturday 31 January : 12am - 7pm

: 12am - 7pm Sunday 1 January : 10am - 4pm

: 10am - 4pm Monday 2 January: 8am - 8pm

These times can vary depending on your location and you can track the opening hours of your local store through the Asda store finder tool.

Waitrose

Waitrose will also have reduced hours, and some shops will be closed. They advise customers that on New Year's Day their shops will be closed, “with the exception of a small number which will have varying opening hours between 7am and 10pm”.