The Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square is under threat of closure. The establishment is a celebrated independent locale, running new releases alongside repertory screenings and rare prints of classic films.

The Prince Charles Cinema, which opened its doors in 1962. is a beloved spot for filmmakers including Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino and There Will Be Blood’s Paul Thomas Anderson. It is one of the last remaining independent cinemas in Central London and the landmark draws more than 250,000 customers every year, receiving no public funding for its annual programme of over 850 films and events.

The Cinema says its landlord’s “refusal of a reasonable rent offer” and the “intimidating inclusion” of a new break clause in its lease renewal, has left it “facing a threat of potential redevelopment”. The break clause allows the landlord, Zedwell LSQ Ltd owned by Criterion Capital, to demand the Cinema vacate at six months notice should it find a suitable redevelopment opportunity.

The Cinema has interpreted this as a clear intention to redevelop the building. Over 28,000 people have signed a petition to support the institution.

The petition says: “Losing The Prince Charles Cinema would mean losing not just an iconic cultural institution, but also an engine for the economy of the West End that brings people from all over London and the surrounding area to watch films, shop and eat and drink. This would have repercussions way beyond the building itself.” So far, 35,230 people have signed the petition to save the cinema.

A statement released by the company says: “The Prince Charles Cinema intends to tirelessly pursue legal proceedings to contest the landlord’s valuation, in order to secure renewal at market rate and safety from any redevelopment projects”. They allege that their invitations to negotiation have been refused by the landlords.

The statement adds: “We will be pursuing legal proceedings to contest their valuation of the lease. We are confident that in doing so we will be allowed to renew at market rate, but we urge them to come to the table and settle on reasonable terms without the need for a protracted legal process.”