A man has scaled Tower Bridge forcing police to shut the Thames landmark in London.

The incident has sparked congestion to Limehouse back along the Highway and in the one-way system back to Aldgate. Buses are on diversion.

Meanwhile, the Blackwall Tunnel is shut southbound following a crash. Police have confirmed a lorry collided with part of the tunnel at around 8.50am.

Pictures have emerged of the man who scaled Tower Bridge shortly before 11am, forcing its closure. The major river crossing is closed both ways as police respond to the incident, with large numbers of emergency services at the scene.

The man appears to be wearing a grey hoodie and dark trousers. It is unclear how the individual managed to scale the popular site at this time.

City of London Police said on X: "Tower Bridge is closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a person who has scaled the railings. Please avoid the area where possible. Updates to follow."

One person wrote: "This dude just chilling on Tower Bridge right now. Traffic and boats all disrupted."

Footage from Tower Bridge shows a number of people crowded around as they look up at the hooded individual on the blue arch. Stunned bystanders were seen taking photos of the man who has scaled the railings to extremely dangerous heights.