Remains of nearly 800 infants could be found in a waste sceptic tank at a former Catholic-run church home in Ireland.

Crews in Ireland began work this week to excavate the site of a former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, County Galway. It is expected that the remains of 796 infants will be found in a sceptic tank there.

The remains are feared to have been dumped in the cesspool known as “the pit” at the former institution, local historian Catherine Corless told Sky News. In total, 798 children died at the home between 1925 and its closure in 1961, of which just two were buried in a nearby cemetery, Corless’ research found.

The other 796 children’s remains are believed to be under the site of the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, which was demolished in 1971. Bon Secours, known locally as The Home, was a maternity home for unmarried mothers and their children, run by a religious order of Catholic nuns.

Unmarried pregnant women would be sent to the home to give birth and would be interned for a year to do unpaid work. They were separated from their newborn children, who would be raised by the nuns until they were adopted, often without the consent of their families.

The full scale of the tragedy at Bon Secours was only uncovered in 2014 thanks to Corless’s findings. The former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, County Galway in western Ireland, is part of a reckoning in an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country with a history of abuses in church-run institutions.

In 2014, historian Catherine Corless tracked down death certificates for nearly 800 children who died at the home in Tuam between the 1920s and 1961 - but could only find a burial record for one child. Investigators later found a mass grave containing the remains of babies and young children in an underground sewage structure on the grounds of the home. DNA analysis found that the ages of the dead ranged from 35 weeks gestation to 3 years.

A major inquiry into the mother-and-baby homes found that in total, about 9,000 children died in 18 different mother-and-baby homes, with major causes including respiratory infections and gastroenteritis, otherwise known as the stomach flu. The sisters who ran the Tuam home had offered a "profound apology" and acknowledged that they had failed to "protect the inherent dignity" of women and children housed there.

"It’s a very, very difficult, harrowing story and situation. We have to wait to see what unfolds now as a result of the excavation," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Monday.

Daniel MacSweeney, who leads the exhumation of the babies' remains at Tuam, said that survivors and family members will have an opportunity to view the work in coming weeks. "This is a unique and incredibly complex excavation," he said in a statement, adding that the memorial garden at the site will be under forensic control and closed to the public from Monday.

The current excavation, overseen by the Director of Authorised Intervention, follows recent legislation designed to allow recovery, analysis, and respectful reburial of human remains at the Tuam site. Work began in mid-2025 and is expected to continue for up to two years.

Forensic anthropologists and genetic specialists will attempt to extract DNA to match with living relatives. In addition to exhumation, the project will include the creation of a permanent memorial at the site and ongoing psychological support for affected families.