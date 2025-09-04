Several people have been injured in a horror bus crash outside a busy train station in central London.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene on Victoria Street, Westminster, shortly after 8am this morning. Authorities have confirmed that several people were injured in the horror crash with the bus driver and a number of passengers raced to hospital.

Pedestrians were also reportedly rushed to hospital in the wake of the collision. A huge emergency response was spotted at the scene this morning with dozens of police and ambulance vehicles seen.

An investigation into the collision has been launched with police saying no arrests have been made at this time. The incident is ongoing with emergency crews still on the scene, the road remains closed while they work.

Several people have been injured in a horror bus crash outside a busy train station in central London. (Photo: James Manning/PA Wire) | James Manning/PA Wire

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.20am today (4 September) to reports of a road traffic collision on Victoria Street, Westminster. We have sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a fast response car, a clinical team manager, an incident response officer and a command support vehicle.

"We’ve also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police are responding to reports of a collision at around 08:20hrs on Thursday, 4 September in Victoria Street, SW1 involving a bus and a number of pedestrians.

"Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance are on scene. Several pedestrians and passengers on the bus are understood to be injured and are in the process of being transported to hospital, we await further information. There are no reported fatalities.

"The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition. At this early stage in the investigation, no arrests have been made.

"The road remains closed. All vehicles are diverted at this time. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1605/4Sep."