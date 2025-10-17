Millions are expected to show out for protests at more than 2,500 locations across America and in areas of the UK to speak against the Trump administration.

No Kings, the coalition behind a mass demonstration in June, is again calling people to the streets to send the simple message that Donald Trump is not a king, pushing back against what they see as increasing authoritarianism. The protests are called No Kings to underscore that America does not have kinds of absolute rulers, a ding against Trump’s increasing authoritarianism.

“‘NO KINGS’ is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon,” a website for the protests, nokings.org, says. It adds: “Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together.”

Organizers say there are more than 2,500 protests planned across America on Saturday 18 October, in the largest cities and in small towns, and in all 50 states. It is part of a distributed model where people protest in their own communities rather than traveling to large urban hubs to show that discontent with Trump exists in all corners of the US.

For the 18 October day of action, organizers have identified several anchor cities: Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; San Diego; Atlanta; New York City; Houston, Texas; Honolulu; Boston; Kansas City, Missouri; Bozeman, Montana; Chicago and New Orleans. The protests start at different times depending on location. The No Kings website has a map with details for each location.

Listed below are the protests taking place in the UK on Saturday.

NO TYRANTS INDIVISIBLE LONDON UK. 1pm till 3pm. US Embassy London

NO TYRANTS Bristol. 9am till 11am. Castle Park

NO Tyrants - Indivisible South Central Coast UK (Southampton). 9am till 12pm. Mayflower Pilgrims Memorial

NO KINGS DUBLIN, Ireland. 12 till 2pm. US Embassy, Dublin.