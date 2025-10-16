The US government shutdown has entered its third week as the Republican and Democratic politicians are no closer to an agreement.

It means that some, but not all, US government services are temporarily suspended, and around 1.4 million federal employees are on unpaid leave or working without pay. Republican and Democrats politicians have still not agreed on how to resolve an ongoing budget dispute, which has caused the shutdown.

The Trump administration has already moved to lay off about 4,000 workers as the shutdown continues, though that was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Wednesday. The White House has said it will appeal that ruling.

The shutdown happened because Republicans and Democrats could not agree to pass a bill funding government services into October and beyond. Under the US system, the different branches of government have to reach an agreement on spending plans before they can become law.

The Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress. But in the Senate - or upper chamber - they are short of the 60 votes needed to pass the spending bill, which gives opposition Democrats some negotiating power. They want to see an extension of expiring tax credits which make health insurance cheaper for millions of Americans, and for a reversal of Trump's cuts to Medicaid, a government healthcare programme used by millions of elderly, disabled and low-income people.

Democrats also oppose spending cuts to government health agencies. A stopgap bill designed to avoid the shutdown was passed in the House, or lower chamber, but did not clear the Senate.

And so, at 00:01 EDT on 1 October (04:01 GMT), the US government had its first shutdown for nearly seven years. Not all aspects of government stop during a shutdown. Services deemed essential continue as normal, although in many cases staff are not paid for the duration of the suspension.

Border protection and law enforcement staff, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and in-hospital medical care workers are expected to operate as usual. However thousands of flights have been cancelled or delayed because of a shortage of air traffic controllers, who are also expected to work without pay.

Some major national parks and monuments across the country have closed, including Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, according to government websites. The interior of the Washington Monument has also closed, as have the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo.