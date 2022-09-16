Aslef will resume strike action in October after strike action was cancelled on 15 September

Train drivers are set to resume strike action next month.

Members of the Aslef union will continue industrial action in October as part of a long-running row over pay.

Drivers had been due to strike again on 15 September, however that was cancelled due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 on 8 September.

The country is in a period of mourning running through until her funeral on Monday 19 September.

Drivers at 12 train operators will walk out on Saturday 1 October and Sunday 2 October.

Here is all you need to know:

Why were train strikes cancelled in September

Aslef had planned strikes to take place on Thursday 15 September.

However these were cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The union wrote on Twitter: “In light of the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, ASLEF is postponing its industrial action on 15th September.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

The drivers’ union Aslef will not be making a public comment on future industrial action until after the former monarch’s funeral on Monday.

Strikes planned by RMT, which had been announced for the 15 and 17 September, were also called off.

Secretary-General Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.”

When will train drivers strike next?

PA reports that member of Aslef will strike on the first two days of October.

The strikes could affect travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, sources told the PA news agency.

A rail industry source said: “It is quite frankly incredible and utterly disrespectful that the Aslef leadership has chosen to announce strike action to train operators today.

“This is a time when the entire rail family is working hard to support the hundreds of thousands of people who wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen during this time of national mourning.”

Why are train drivers striking?

Drivers from the Aslef union have been carrying out strike action in recent months in a long-running row over pay and conditions.

Earlier in the summer, Union boss Mick Whelan explained that drivers have been faced with a “real terms pay cut”, with wages failing to match rising inflation for the past three years.

He said: “Strikes are always the last resort. We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport, too – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies driven by the Government.

“Many of our members – who were the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic – have not had a pay rise since 2019.

“With inflation running at north of 10% that means those drivers have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years.

“We want an increase in line with the cost of living – we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021.

“It’s not unreasonable to ask your employer to make sure you’re not worse off for three years in a row.

“Especially as the train companies are doing very nicely, thank you, out of Britain’s railways, with handsome profits, dividends for shareholders, and big salaries for managers.”