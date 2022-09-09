Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, members of the public will be able to visit the former monarch’s coffin to pay their respects

The public outpouring of sympathy since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been strong and emotional.

Numerous tributes have been laid at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle, where she died at the age of 96.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional mourning period will also allow members of the public to pay their respects at her coffin side, with her body set to lay in state.

But where will she lay in state, and when can you visit the coffin?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Queen’s coffin, much like her mother’s (pictured), will lie in rest for the public to pay respects ahead of her final resting. (Credit: Getty Images)

Where will the Queen lie in state?

The Queen’s body will be transferred from Balmoral to Edinburgh this evening (9 September).

Her body will rest overnight at the Palace of Holyrood before being transported up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on 10 September.

Her body will lie in state for 24 hours at the cathedral.

The Queen’s coffin will then be transported to London. This will happen by rail, or if rail is unavailable, by plane.

Her body will be placed in Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, where it is believed it will lie in rest for a further four days prior to her funeral.

How will respects be paid while the Queen’s body lies in state?

In both Edinburgh and London, the coffin will be guarded 24/7 by military guards, with the public able to visit the coffin for 23 hours in the day.

For those visiting either St Giles Cathedral or the Palace of Westminster, a silent walk will take place around the coffin to pay respects to the former monarch.

In line with tradition, a royal flag - normally a personal standard flag - will be draped over the coffin as it rests on top of a platform draped in a royal purple cloth, known as a catafalque.

Previous monarchs have had the crown jewels placed on top of the coffin, as well as other royal items.

On the 10th day after her passing, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey, where she will receive a state funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, with 20,000 people visiting the Queen Mother’s coffin as she laid in state in 2002.