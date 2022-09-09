The carefully devised plan was established in the 1960s and outlines protocols following The Queen’s death

The UK is in a period of national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch passed away peacefully on Thursday 8 September.

The 96-year-old had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June, but concern had been growing in the months that followed due her deteriorating health.

Following her death, Operation London Bridge commenced.

The plan was established in the 1960s and outlines protocols in the event of The Queen’s death.

It also helps give the British public an idea of what they can expect in the coming days.

Here’s everything you need to know about Operation London Bridge and the day-by-day plans ahead.

A policewoman lays floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II (Pic: Getty Images)

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge was devised in the 1960s as a plan of protocols to follow after The Queen died.

Named after the famous London landmark, it outlines the announcement of the Queen’s death, the official mourning period, preparations and details of the state funeral.

The plan gives guidance on everything, including key parts of King Charles III accession to the throne.

Floral tributes left after the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Pic: Getty Images)

What does it mean when London Bridge is down?

Operation London Bridge is also known by the code name London Bridge is down - the phrase means that The Queen has died.

The Queen’s father, King George VI had a similar protocol in the event of his death - Operation Hyde Park Corner.

What happens on the 10 days of mourning? (Pic: NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

Day-by-day plan of national mourning for the Queen

Operation London Bridge has put in place a plan for 10 days of national mourning after The Queen’s death.

According to Politico, each of these days will be marked by events to commemorate the late monarch and enact plans for Charles’s accession as King Charles III, which is known as Operation Spring Tide.

Here is the day-by-day plan of Operation London Bridge:

Day One

The first day of mourning will be held on Saturday 10 September, as The Queen died after 6pm.

The Accession Council will meet at St James’ Palace at 10am to announce King Charles as the new monarch.

Privy counsellors, including the PM will be in attendance, with morning dress and black lounge suits to be worn.

King Charles will hold his first Privy council along with his wife Camillia the Queen Consort and his son Prince William.

The first public proclamation of the new King will be read from St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

Day Two

The Queen’s coffin is expected to go to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Prime Minister and cabinet ministers will attend a reception to welcome the coffin into London.

Proclamations will be read in the devolved parliaments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Day Three

The Queen’s coffin will be taken in a procession to St Giles’ Cathedral, where it will lie for 24 hours.

Members of the public are expected to be able to pay their respects.

King Charles III will receive the motion of condolence at Westminster Hall.

He will begin a tour of the UK, starting in Scotland, where he will visit the Scottish Parliament and attend a service at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Day Four

The Queen’s coffin is expected to make the journey to London, either by Royal Train or plane.

Her coffin will be placed at rest in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III will visit Northern Ireland, where he’ll receive another motion of condolence at Hillsborough Castle and attend a service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

A rehearsal will take place for the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

Day Five

The Queen’s coffin will go on a procession through London from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

A service will be held in Westminster Hall following the coffin’s arrival.

Days Six to Nine

The Queen will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for three days.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects, with Westminster Hall open to the public for 23 hours a day.

King Charles will travel to Wales to receive another motion of condolence at the Welsh parliament and attend a service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Day Ten

Although the date for The Queen’s state funeral has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, it is expected to take place on the tenth day of mourning which is Monday 19 September.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, with a two minutes’ silence held across the UK at midday.

Funeral processions will take place in London and Windsor, with a service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.