A 13-year-old girl has tragically died after "getting into difficulty" in the sea at a popular UK beach.

Cops scrambled to the scene just before 5pm on July 24 after a report of concern for the welfare of a teenager in the water near Whitley Bay beach, North Tyneside. Emergency services attended, and 13-year-old Edie Smart, from the Monkseaton area, was rescued from the water.

The schoolgirl was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of medical staff she tragically passed away on Monday. Edie’s next of kin are currently being supported by specially trained officers, said cops.

Detective Chief Inspector, Emma Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our deepest condolences go to Edie’s family and friends. Our specially trained officers will continue to provide them with the support they need at this time.

"We ask that their privacy be respected as they begin to come to terms with the loss of their loved one."

“Shortly before 5pm on Thursday, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a teenage girl who had come into difficulty in the water near Whitley Bay beach.

“Emergency services attended, and 13-year-old Edie Smart, from the Monkseaton area, was rescued from the water.She was taken to hospital where, despite the efforts of medical staff – she tragically passed away today.”