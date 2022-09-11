The Royal Company of Archers functions as the Queen’s ‘Body Guard in Scotland’.

The Royal Company of Archers were the official bodyguards of the Queen when she is in Scotland.

Members of the unit stand guard at events such at the service of installation of Knights of the Thistle.

The Royal Company of Archers also guard the Queen’s coffin when it arrives at the palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh today (11 September).

Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96 on Thursday (8 September).

Here is all you need to know about the company:

What is the Royal Company of Archers?

On the Royal Family’s website it explains: “The Royal Company of Archers functions as the Sovereign’s ‘Body Guard in Scotland’.

“It performs duties at the request of The Queen at any State and ceremonial occasion taking place in Scotland. The Royal Company also provided a guard on vigil during Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s lying-in-state.

“The Royal Company’s most regular duty is to be in attendance at Her Majesty’s annual garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.”

The Royal Company of Archers. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Royal Company were known as the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland

What are the duty’s of the company?

The Royal Family’s website explains: “The Royal Company’s most regular duty is to be in attendance at Her Majesty’s annual garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

“About 120 members of the Royal Company form avenues down which the soverign proceed while guests chosen at random are presented to them by the Company’s Captain-General and President of the Council.

“Another major duty is attendance outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, at the service of installation of Knights of the Thistle.

“Members of the Company also attend Investitures at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the presentation of new Colours for Scottish regiments.”

What is the uniform of the company?

The Royal Company of Archers has adopted the use of tartan in its uniform.

Members of the company wear a distinctive uniform. It features a dark green tunic with black facings, dark green trousers with black and crimson stripe, and a Balmoral bonnet with the Royal Company’s badge and an eagle feather.

When was the company founded?

It began as a private archery club in 1676.

The Royal Company of Archers obtained a charter under the Great Seal of Scotland, establishing it as a corporation by Letters Patent from Queen Anne in 1713.

How many people are in the company?

There are 530 people in the Royal Company of Archers.

What role will the company have when the Queen’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh?

This morning, The King’s Body Guard for Scotland, known as the Royal Company of Archers, and the guard of honour have marched from the Castle Esplanade to Mercat Cross.

They have been joined by soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, where a drill is taking place in front of the cross in Edinburgh.

The company will stand guard over the Queen’s coffin when it arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse this afternoon.

The cortage is due to arrive around 4pm.

Elizabeth II will lie in rest at Holyroodhouse tonight before being taken down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral.