Tower Bridge is closed to vehicles for a time today due to a triathlon event.

According to the City Bridge Foundation, Tower Bridge will be largely closed to vehicles between 4:30 am and 2:00 pm today due to the London T100 Triathlon. While road traffic is restricted, the bridge remains open to pedestrians and continues to operate as a visitor attraction.

Limited local vehicle access is available to and from Wapping, operating under controlled convoy for residential and business use only. The partial closure is a planned, temporary measure to ensure participant safety and smooth traffic flow during the triathlon. If you're walking across or visiting the Bridge you will be able to as normal.

Several road closures will be in effect for the T100 Triathlon World Tour London, affecting parts of the Wapping area, as well as key roads around the docks to ensure the safety of athletes and a closed-road racing experience. On Sunday August 10, 2025, road closures include Lower Lea Crossing, Silvertown Tunnel, Tidal Basin Roundabout, Western Gateway, Seagull Lane, Royal Albert Way, and Gallions Roundabout from 4.30am until 4.30pm.

Additionally, Leamouth Roundabout will be closed from 4.30am to 2pm. For local access on the Sunday, event stewards will manage vehicle movement via Cotton Street, Preston’s Road, Baffin Way, Blackwall Way and Lower Lea Crossing.

There is also a separate closure between 4.30am and 2pm on Sunday August 10, 2025, for Victoria Embankment, Horse Guards Avenue, Northumberland Avenue, Savoy Street, Temple Place, Blackfriars Underpass, Lower Thames Street, Upper Thames Street, White Lion Hill, Byward Street, Tower Hill, East Smithfield, The Highway, Limehouse Link Tunnel, Aspen Way and East India Tunnel.

In the Wapping area, East Smithfield and The Highway will also be closed between 4.30am and 2pm on August 10. Managed vehicle access will be available with stewards facilitating single-file access along East Smithfield, Thomas More Street and Tower Bridge — which will be open only for local access during this period.

Two vehicle crossing points across The Highway at Dock Street/Vaughan Way and Glamis Road will operate outside the busy closure window, offering limited access at certain times.