Firefighters are tackling an ongoing wildfire in Horton Heath, a village in Dorset.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major incident was declared due to the size of the blaze at Holt Heath, near Wimborne, which broke out at about 11:10 BST on Saturday. More than 100 firefighters from across the south have worked to tackle the fast-moving fire, which has burnt about 69 hectares (170 acres) of land.

In an update on Sunday evening, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said crews were waiting for specialist support while they monitored multiple hotspots. The update explained: "Firefighters continue to work in arduous conditions and have surrounded the fire, although there are still multiple hotspots and flare ups that need to be tackled."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the service said it was "highly likely" crews would remain on scene for the rest of the week. People were forced to leave their homes on Saturday when the fire broke out but have since been able to return.

Residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed. Crews from stations in Devon and Somerset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire have all been assisting with the incident.

DWFRS added: "On Monday morning, we are expecting appliances and specialist support from other parts of the country, thanks to help from the National Resilience Assurance Team."