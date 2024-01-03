Teenager Luke Littler is due to take on Luke Humphries in the final of the World Darts Championship, becoming the youngest player to ever make it that far

Ministers have called for World Darts Championship final to be made available free-to-watch in the UK after teenager Luke Littler became a sensation with his run in the competition. Picture: Getty Images

The remarkable story of teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has inspired calls to make the final of the World Darts Championship free to view on UK television. The 16-year-old, who has become an overnight household name, became the youngest player to ever make the final of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Darts Championship after dispatching former world champion Rob Cross with a 5-2 win in a semi final for the ages.

He also beat several other prominent players on his route to the final, including five-time winner, and the youngster's darts idol, Raymond van Barnveld. He faces Luke Humphries in the final, due to take place this evening (January 3). Humphries, who is number one in the PDC world rankings, made the final after thrashing Scott Williams 6-0 in last night's second semi-final.

The Liberal Democrats have called ministers to make the final free-to-view after Littler's story caught the imagination of darts aficionados and casual viewers alike. Currently, fans have to have a subscription to Sky Sports to watch the coverage of the World Darts Championships on Sky Sports Darts.

The party’s culture and sports spokesman Jamie Stone said: “The country is gripped by darts fever and the spectacle of a 16-year-old Brit becoming world champion. It would be scandalous for this historic game to be hidden away from millions of people. The final must be on free to air TV.

"If football, cricket and rugby world cup finals are free to air, then so should darts. Sky Sports should do the right thing and share coverage with the likes of the BBC or ITV. Ministers have the power to put pressure on them.”